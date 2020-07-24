Caribou Police Respond to Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The Caribou Police Department responded to a 911 call of a shooting at a residence on Main Street Thursday around 6:30pm.

Officers arrived to find that 61-year-old Michael Neece from Presque Isle had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot.

Police said an altercation had broken out between two brothers, Michael Neece and 53-year-old Joseph Neece from Caribou. 21-year-old Noah Johnston from Mars Hill tried to intervene in the altercation when he brandished a handgun which was knocked away from him in the scuffle. Michael Neece retrieved the weapon and, while attempting to render the weapon safe, the firearm discharged striking him in the foot.

Neece was transported to Cary Medical Center by Caribou Fire and Ambulance and then was transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. No one else was seriously injured in the altercation.

Charges may be pending upon further investigation. This case is being investigated by Officers Philip McDonough and Erick Bechtel with assistance from the Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.