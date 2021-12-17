Camp During Winter At The 8 Maine Winter Destinations

Most of us Mainers are down for camping in summer. But, it takes a rare breed to want to take on the camping experience during the wintertime here in the Pine Tree State. If you are up for the challenge there are 8 places you could go to try this experience out for yourself.

From December 15th to March 15th you can enjoy wintertime camping at Maine State Parks. There are 8 State Parks where you can enjoy many winter activities and winter camping that are located at all corners of the state, up in the County, Downeast, Southern Maine, and a few other spots here and there.

While tenting may be part of your excursion, these locations also accommodate some favorite fun activities such as snowshoeing, snowmobiling, winter hiking, back-country skiing, ice skating, and ice fishing.

These State Parks are open all year round from 9 AM until sunset. Be mindful that facilities are probably closed this time of year but there will be an entry booth to pay cash or check for your winter camping experience at a Maine State Park.

At this time of year, you will need to contact the particular park you'd like to set up camp at. The numbers to call are included in the descriptions below with each of the 8 Winter Camping destinations at Maine's State Parks, along with some activities to look forward to and links to more resources about each location.

Take in one of the most beautiful seasons here in the State of Maine by tenting it! Keep safe and find your joy during the winter here in Maine!

