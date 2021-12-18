Boys Basketball; Hodgdon @ Central Aroostook Score, Recap, Photos

Hodgdon boys have gotten off to a strong start by winning their first three games of the season going into Friday night's matchup with the Central Aroostook Panthers. This was the second game of the double-header heard on 101.9 The Rock.

1st Quarter

Caleb Nash of the Hodgdon Hawks was the story of the opening period at the Panther Palace by knocking down (3) three-point field goals. Walker Oliver nailed (2) three-point shots in the first, as the Hawks closed the period with a 18-14 lead. Lucas Haines was the offense for Coach Jason Woodworth’s Central Aroostook team, Haines scored 13 of his team's 14 points to start the game.

2nd Quarter

Nash's hot shooting from deep continued in the second period, hitting two more from deep. Nash's (5) first-half threes gave the Hawks a 28-22 lead going into the locker room at halftime. For the Panthers, Haines finished the half with 17 of his team's 22 points. Chase Hentosh and Ryder Brewer scored 2 points each, and Liam Shaw put in a free throw earlier in the game. Troy Hipsley added three points in the period for the Hodgdon Hawks.

3rd Quarter

Hodgdon shut-out Central Aroostook in the third, outscoring the Panthers 22-0, and putting the game away. Osin Gardner led the Hawks scoring 9 points in the third quarter, and Hipsley added another 5 points to his total in the third. The Hawks would carry a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

Walker Oliver's steady play throughout the game and shined with 8 points in the closing period, finishing with 20 points on the game. Oliver led the team in scoring for the quarter, and for the game. Hipsley added 4 more points and finished the game with 14 points. Caleb Nash earned player of the game honors, with his 17 points on (5) three-point field goals. Osin Gardner finished the game with 10 points.

Who's got next?

The Hodgdon Hawks move the 4-0 on the season and will play the Southern Aroostook Warriors on Monday. Central Aroostook will attempt to regroup, before their next game with the Houlton Shires. The next games on 101.9 The Rock are on Saturday the 18, with the John Bapst teams travelling to Aroostook County to take on the Presque Isle Wildcats. Coverage on the Rock will begin just before 3:00 p.m., and then the John Bapst and Presque Isle girl's tip-off, followed immediately by the boy's game.

