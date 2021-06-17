‘Beatles: Get Back’ Doc Series Split Into Three Two-Hour Episodes

Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back will be presented as a three-episode series, airing Nov. 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+.

The Lord of the Rings director has spent the past three years restoring and editing a massive amount of footage for the project, which documents the making of the Beatles' 1970 album and film, Let It Be. Each episode of the series — presented with the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison — will be roughly two hours long.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines," Jackson said in a statement detailing his own doc, which was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia — it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know the Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

He continued, "I’m very grateful to the Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it."

On Oct. 12, prior to the documentary's debut, Apple Corps Ltd. and Callaway Arts & Entertainment will release The Beatles: Get Back, a 240-page hardcover book featuring transcriptions of the band's recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, previously unseen photos from the sessions.

Starr recently spoke about the documentary in a press conference promoting his latest EP, Zoom In, noting that Jackson's vision marks a tonal shift from Lindsay-Hogg’s.

“I had several talks with Peter about how I felt," he said. "I thought it was miserable. I said, ‘There was lots of laughter, I was there, we were laughing, we were having fun. We were playing and doing what we do.’ So Peter kept coming to L.A. with his iPad and he’d show me sections … he showed us laughing and having fun as a band. ... There was a lot of joy in making those records, those tracks, so I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the whole thing. Even if you saw that little trailer that came out late last year, it’s full of fun."

