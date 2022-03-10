Hulu's new series Pam & Tommy is all the rage right now, and we love to see the mainstream embracing a good old rock 'n' roll story — especially when it's full of drama.

The show focuses on the relationship of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, who were married from 1995 until 1998. Shortly after they got hitched, a private, intimate home video that they made together was stolen from their home, and a spectacle ensued as a result. The episodes jump around through the timeline of their marriage, their individual lives prior to meeting one another and the aftermath of the home video being leaked onto the internet.

Now that pretty much everyone and their mothers (we hope they're not watching it with their mothers) are talking about Pam & Tommy, there are many other events that have happened throughout rock history that would make great TV shows as well. So, we compiled a list of the stories we'd love to see turned into series in the future. Check them out below.

10 Rock Stories We Want to See As TV Series After 'Pam & Tommy' The world needs more rock dramas.