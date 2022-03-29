37 Rock Musicians With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

37 Rock Musicians With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Vince Bucci (2) / Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

This Thursday (March 31), the Red Hot Chili Peppers will officially become the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And while a majority of those with "stars" come from the acting and film world, there have been a number of musicians saluted over the years.

In addition to iconic acts such as The Beatles, Elton John, KISS and Queen, you'll find that the Hollywood Walk of Fame has leaned into some of the city's home grown talent. The Chili Peppers, who started at Fairfax High School a few city streets down from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, are just one of the local success stories done good. You'll also find such L.A.-area talent as Slash, Motley Crue, Jane's Addiction, Cypress Hill and more with stars.

So head to the gallery below and check out some of the rock star talent that have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and find out where you can locate those stars should you come to visit Tinsel Town in the gallery below.

Rock Musicians With Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Doing time on Hollywood and Vine.
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, BIlly Joel, Bob Seger, Bryan Adams, Carlos Santana, David Bowie, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, Heart, Jack Black, Jane's Addiction, Janis Joplin, Jeff Lynne, Jimi Hendrix, John Fogerty, john lennon, Journey, Kenny Loggins, Kiss, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Queen, Rick Springfield, Ringo Starr, Rush, Slash, Steve Miller Band, Sting, the beatles, the doors, Tina Turner, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Weird Al, Weird Al Yankovic
Categories: Lists, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top