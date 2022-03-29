37 Rock Musicians With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This Thursday (March 31), the Red Hot Chili Peppers will officially become the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And while a majority of those with "stars" come from the acting and film world, there have been a number of musicians saluted over the years.

In addition to iconic acts such as The Beatles, Elton John, KISS and Queen, you'll find that the Hollywood Walk of Fame has leaned into some of the city's home grown talent. The Chili Peppers, who started at Fairfax High School a few city streets down from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, are just one of the local success stories done good. You'll also find such L.A.-area talent as Slash, Motley Crue, Jane's Addiction, Cypress Hill and more with stars.

So head to the gallery below and check out some of the rock star talent that have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and find out where you can locate those stars should you come to visit Tinsel Town in the gallery below.