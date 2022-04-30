The Beatles legend Paul McCartney performed his first concert in three years in Spokane, Washington on April 28, delivering a 36-song set that even included a virtual duet with his long deceased bandmate, John Lennon.

The setlist, which can be seen toward the bottom of the page, featured 21 Beatles cuts, six tracks by Wings, a cover of The Quarrymen and the rest being a mix of solo songs that brought things all the way to the current with the live debut of "Women and Wives" off the musician's 2020 solo record, McCartney III.

The standout moments were in abundance, but one of the most exhilarating portions of the set came when McCartney returned to the stage to kick off a six-song encore that began with "I've Got a Feeling." The track appears on The Beatles' final album, 1970's Let It Be, and, in the Get Back documentary which chronicles the writing and recording sessions for the album, it is one of just a handful of tracks that was part of the rooftop performance that ultimately marked the last-ever public performance by The Beatles.

Footage from that rooftop event was projected behind McCartney and his band onstage part way through the encore performance and Lennon's vocals were also added to the live mix, over which McCartney sang to execute a virtual duet with his late songwriting partner.

Watch fan-shot footage directly below.

McCartney's U.S. tour will continue through June 16 and you can see a list of remaining stops here.

Paul McCartney, "I've Got a Feeling" — Live, April 28, 2022

Paul McCartney Setlist — April 28, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Can't Buy Me Love" (The Beatles)

02. "Junior's Farm" (Wings)

03. "Letting Go" (Wings)

04. "Got to Get You Into My Life" (The Beatles)

05. "On to Me"

06. "Let Me Roll It" (Wings) (followed by "Foxy Lady" jam)

07. "Getting Better" (The Beatles)

08. "Women and Wives"

09. "My Valentine"

10. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five" (Wings)

11. "Maybe I'm Amazed"

12. "I've Just Seen a Face" (The Beatles)

13. "In Spite of All the Danger" (The Quarrymen)

14. "Love Me Do" (The Beatles)

15. "Dance Tonight"

16. "Blackbird" (The Beatles)

17. "Here Today"

18. "Queenie Eye"

19. "Lady Madonna" (The Beatles)

20. "Fuh You"

21. "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!" (The Beatles)

22. "Something" (The Beatles, tribute to George Harrison)

23. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" (The Beatles)

24. "You Never Give Me Your Money" (The Beatles)

25. "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window" (The Beatles)

26. "Get Back" (The Beatles)

27. "Band on the Run" (Wings)

28. "Let It Be" (The Beatles)

29. "Live and Let Die" (Wings)

30. "Hey Jude" (The Beatles)

Encore:

31. "I've Got a Feeling" (The Beatles, tribute to John Lennon)

32. "Birthday" (The Beatles)

33. "Helter Skelter" (The Beatles)

34. "Golden Slumbers" (The Beatles)

35. "Carry That Weight" (The Beatles)

36. "The End" (The Beatles)