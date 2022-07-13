The documentary about The Beatles' Let It Be and the miniseries based on Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee's relationship with actress Pamela Anderson each cleaned up in 2022 Emmy nominations.

Both shows received multiple major noms when announced on Tuesday (July 12).

Disney+'s The Beatles: Get Back arrived last November after The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson worked on the multi-hour rock doc for several years. Pam & Tommy hit Hulu earlier this year after rocker Courtney Love blasted its production.

The Beatles: Get Back received five nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. It also got noms for both Outstanding Sound Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, as well as for Outstanding Directing (Jackson) for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Pam & Tommy received ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The lead actors — Sebastian Stan as Lee and Lily James as Anderson — each received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor or Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Seth Rogan received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the same category. The other six are for editing, mixing, casting, costumes, hair and makeup.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 12 on NBC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards precede it Sept. 3–4.

The Beatles: Get Back Trailer

Pam & Tommy Trailer