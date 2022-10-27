Taylor Swift is having a great week after the Oct. 21 release of Midnights. As the mega pop star's latest studio album, it did such big streaming numbers that it reportedly crashed Spotify for many listeners, according to PopCrush.

All told, the album garnered the most single-day streams for any album in Spotify's history. And the physical edition of the effort was no different in its massive success. The vinyl release of Midnights just set the biggest vinyl sales week in modern history. Yowzers.

That all goes a long way in showing the power of Swifties, the legions of music fans who adore the confessional 32-year-old singer-songwriter that started out in country music before becoming one of the biggest stars in all of music.

But it's not just Swifties who defend the entertainer — rock musicians do it, too.

Some of those defenses came earlier this year after the rock singer Damon Albarn tried to take Swift down a peg by downplaying her songwriting contributions in an interview. ("She doesn't write her own songs," he flatly told the Los Angeles Times in January. Several rock musicians jumped up to correct him.)

But that's not the only time. Plenty of other performers in rock music have gushed about Taylor Swift on occasions unrelated to that beef.

Scroll down below to see how these rock musicians defended Swift. Their reasons run the gamut. Would you go to bat for Taylor Swift?

10 Rock Musicians Who Have Defended Taylor Swift These rockers all had nice things to say about the pop star.