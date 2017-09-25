Be Unique On National Lobster Day…This Is What You Do
Today is National Lobster Day. I had no idea. So, if you are looking for a way to celebrate this day, I've got the 3 PERFECT steps to enjoy today...I promise you won't be disappointed.
1. Pick your favorite 'lobster cookin' restaurant
2. Scan the menu. Do you want the twin special? Lobster stew? Lobster roll?
3. Grow a pair...go a to the 'turf' section of the menu and order a darn STEAK!
Lobster is merely the cockroaches of the ocean!! Eat more cow...it puts hair on your chest.