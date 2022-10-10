Remodel Complete; Presque Isle Back To Two Dunkin Locations

Well that was fast

After a few weeks of confusion, congestion, and craziness your morning run for coffee in Presque Isle has become a bit easier. The Dunkin’ location on Main Street has been closed since September 19 for a remodel of the store.

You can get back to your normal routine now

The temporary closure of the Main Street location forced many commuters into and out of Presque Isle to adjust their daily routines. Dunkin’ has a location inside of the Walmart store that remained open during the remodel. Staff from the Main Street location were working at the Walmart location over the last few weeks helping to ease the higher-than-normal customer levels. If you had been into the Dunkin in recent weeks at certain times, you have noticed the lines were much longer than usual. The employees have been superstars handling all of the confusion and chaos that I have witnessed at times.

Dunkin' is lookin' good

Dunkin’ reopened the Main Street location on Saturday the 8th, and the pressure has been eased with customer traffic has leveled back to normal at both locations. By the way, the remodel looks great. Well done.

Here is a before and after on the inside

Be patient, kind, and a good person

After visiting both locations this morning, I can tell you that they are looking for more employees. I know everyone is looking for employees these days, but maybe someone reading this needed to see a job opening that would work for their life. As always, remember to be patient if you are visiting either location, there are new employees and veteran employees getting used to their new environment. You'll get your coffee, don't worry. Enjoy the company of those waiting in line with you. You don’t know what you could be missing out on.