Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule

Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!

Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games played each day. Tuesday, is a 4-game schedule with games in the afternoon/evening. Wednesday is now a day full of semifinals with 6 games and 3 sessions. Thursday is devoted to semifinals with 6 games and 3 sessions. Friday will just have 2 games at night, with the Class B Regional Finals and Saturday will be 2 sessions with Class D playing their Regional Finals in the Afternoon and Class C playing their Regional Finals at Night

This now avoids Class C playing back-to-back Friday in the semifinals and finals on Saturday, and allows for postponements in the event of snow.

Thanks to Rene Cloukey from WAGM who first had the schedule

FRIDAY February 17 Quarterfinals 1 session

4 p.m, Class B Girls #3 vs # 6

5:30 p.m. Class B Girls #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. Class B Boys #3 vs. #6

8:30 p.m. Class B Boys #2 vs. #7

SATURDAY February 18 Quarterfinals 2 sessions

9 a.m. Class B Girls #4 vs. #5

10:30 a.m. Class B Girls #1 vs. #8

12 noon Class B Boys #4 vs. #5

1:30 p.m. Class B Boys #1 vs. #8

4 p.m. Class D Girls #3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m. Class D Girls #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. Class D Boys #3 vs. #6

8:30 p.m. Class D Boys #2 vs. #7

MONDAY February 20 Quarterfinals 2 sessions

9 a.m. Class D Girls #4 vs. #5

10:30 a.m. Class D Girls #1 vs. #8

12 noon Class D Boys #4 vs. #5

1:30 p.m. Class D Boys #1 vs. #8

4 p.m. Class C Girls #3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. Class C Boys #4 vs. #5

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #1 vs. #8

Tuesday February 21 Quarterfinals

4 p.m. Class C Girls #4 vs. #5

5:30 p.m. Class C Girls #1 vs. #8

7 p.m. Class C Boys #3 vs. #6

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys #2 vs. #7

WEDNESDAY February 22 (Semifinals 3 sessions)

10 a.m. Class B Girls Winner 3-6 vs Winner 2-7

11:30 a.m. Class B Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

2 p.m. Class B Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

3:30 p.m. Class B Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

7 p.m. Class D Girls Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

8:30 p.m. Class D Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

THURSDAY February 23 (Semifinals 3 sessions)

10 a.m. Class D Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

11:30 a.m. Class D Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

2 p.m. Class C Girls Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

3:30 p.m. Class C Girls Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

7 p.m. Class C Boys Winner 3-6 vs. Winner 2-7

8:30 p.m. Class C Boys Winner 1-8 vs. Winner 4-5

FRIDAY February 24 (B Finals 1 session)

6 p.m. Class B Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

7:45 p.m. Class B Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

SATURDAY February 25 (C and D Finals 2 sessions)

1 p.m. Class D Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

2:45 p.m. Class D Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

6 p.m. Class C Girls Northern Maine Regional Final

7:45 p.m. Class C Boys Northern Maine Regional Final

The Class A Finals will be in Augusta on Friday March 3rd. The Class B and AA Finals will be in Portland on Saturday March 4th with Class B in the afternoon. Class C and D State Finals will be in Bangor on Saturday, March 4th, with Class D in the afternoon and C at night.