Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and another Athlete of the Week winner is in.

Winter Week 4 Winner: Peyton Roy

Congratulations to Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, our Winter Week Four Athlete of the Week. Peyton earned the honor after a standout 41-point week, including a big 26-point performance, helping lead the Lady Pioneers to two wins this past week.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who make an impact early in the season—through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week 4 Nominees

Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:

Aden Jeffers — Fort Kent High School

Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School

Ally Shields - Southern Aroostook High School

Quinn Pelletier - Madawaska High School

Emily Lapierre - Van Buren High School

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Peyton now joins Caribou's Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, and Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Peyton Roy, your Winter Week Four Athlete of the Week!

Winter Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday! Click HERE to nominate a student athlete today!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE

Proudly presented by Richardson's in Patten! For information on how to improve your lakeside, shorefront, or camp properties with Wave Armor and Floe, visit Richardson's today!