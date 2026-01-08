Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and it’s a great time to recognize the student-athletes making a difference for their teams and communities.

✅ Nominations open now for Week 5 Winter Athlete of the Week

✅ Deadline: Noon Sunday, Jan. 11 (covering Jan. 5–10 performances)

✅ Send nominations + results + photos to: jon.ouellette@townsquaremedia.com

Week 5 nominations are now open

Week Five nominations are open now and will remain open until NOON on Sunday, Jan. 11, covering performances from January 5 through January 10.

Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, and fans are invited to nominate athletes who stood out during this stretch of games, meets, and matches. Whether it’s a captain setting the tone, a goalie coming up huge late, a wrestler grinding through a tough bracket, a skier posting a strong time, or a freshman making an early impact—if they earned it, we want to hear about it.

What we’re looking for

Athlete of the Week is about more than stats. It’s about effort, leadership, sportsmanship, and representing your school the right way. Nominations help us make sure every sport, every school, and every corner of The County gets recognized.

And sometimes the biggest moments don’t fully show up in a box score—so we’re also asking for results and photos from the games and events you attend. Those submissions help us tell the story of winter sports across Aroostook County and spotlight the moments that matter.

✅ Send in nominations when you see someone step up.

📣 Send in results so we can keep the community updated.

📸 Send in photos of the moments that matter—game winners, podium finishes, senior nights, big saves, and team celebrations. Send them HERE

Week Five nominations close at NOON on Sunday, Jan. 11—thank you for helping us spotlight winter athletes across The County!

Winter Week Four Athlete of the Week voting is still live! Click HERE to vote now!