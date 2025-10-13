Fall sports are in full swing across Aroostook County, and our local athletes are turning up the heat — delivering clutch plays, gritty performances, and inspiring moments on the field, court, and course.

Each week, we shine the spotlight on student-athletes whose effort, skill, and leadership push their teams — and their communities — to new heights. Now it’s your turn to help decide who takes home the title!

Here are Week Six's Nominees:

Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School - Scored three goals including a game winner in two Lady Panther wins

Maddie Martin - Fot Kent High School - Scored four goals in a Lady Warrior win

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin High School - Scored six goals and assisted on five others in two Cougar wins

Vince Heibel - Fort Fairfield High School - Netted first career hat trick in a Tiger win

🗳️ Cast your vote now! Voting is open until Thursday at noon, and fans can vote once per hour — so check back often and rally your community to support your favorite athlete!

🏆 The winner will be announced Friday morning during The Sports Report on all three Townsquare Media stations and on 1019TheRock.com.

This week’s nominees embody everything we love about high school sports in northern Maine — heart, hustle, and hometown pride. Whether it’s lighting up the scoreboard, leading the pack, or lifting up teammates, each one has left their mark this week.

📸 Have a highlight or photo to share? Send it to Jon Ouellette — we’d love to feature your shots!