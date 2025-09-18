Local High school sports are back in full swing, and with them come the plays, performances, and moments that bring our community to its feet. To celebrate those efforts, we’re excited to officially re-launch Athlete of the Week for the Fall season!

Each week, we’ll highlight student-athletes who stood out not only for their stats, but also for their leadership and sportsmanship. And the best part? You help decide who gets recognized. Coaches, teammates, family members, and fans are all invited and encouraged to nominate athletes who made an impact on the field, court, course, or track.

👉 Nominations for Week Three are open right now! Submissions will be accepted through Sunday at 12 PM. After nominations close, we’ll gather the nominees and open up community voting beginning that afternoon. The third Athlete of the Week winner will be revealed on Friday, September 26th, on-air and on our websites.

This week of nominations can come from all games and events played through September 20th. So if you’ve seen a clutch performance, a breakout game, or a quiet act of leadership that deserves recognition, now is the time to share it.

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!