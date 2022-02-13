Aroostook League Ski Meet Results from BigRock in Mars Hill

Spring skiing for The County Meet

The Aroostook League's regional ski meet was held on Saturday at BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill. Girls' and boys' teams from Aroostook County ran (2) slalom races, for a total of (4) qualifying runs on the day. The Maine Principal's Association is slated to host both Nordic and Alpine skiing State Championships during the upcoming February break.

BigRock was busy

Teams and individuals competing in Saturday's meet represented the schools of Caribou (CHS), Central Aroostook (CAHS), Fort Fairfield (FFHS), and Presque Isle (PIHS).

Get our free mobile app

Girls Race 1 Result

1- Araya Caverhill (CHS) 1:43.82

2- Kerrigan Guerrette (CHS) 1:43.99

3- Allisa Burtt (CAHS) 1:51.54

4- Violet Gregg (PIHS) 1:53.84

5- Ella Voisine (CHS) 1:55.12

6- Alison Sweetser (PIHS) 2:03.19

7- Amelia Donavan (PIHS) 2:07.39

8- Camden York (PIHS) 2:08.10

9- Neve Guerrette (PIHS) 2:08.79

10- Kale Kinney (CAHS) 2:09.33

11- Presley Rideout (PIHS) 2:09.36

12- Emily Bemis (PIHS) 2:15.43

13- Viv Prashaw (CHS) 2:29.30

14- Ashley Hartsgrove (CHS) 2:33.05

15- Bella Sleeper (CHS) 2:37.68

16- Emmie McIntyre (CHS) 3:45.74

Girls Race 2 Results

1- Araya Caverhill (CHS) 1:54.18

2- Amelia Donavan 1:59.54

3- Neve Guerrette (PIHS) 2:07.94

4- Violet Gregg (PIHS) 2:08.14

5-Viv Prashaw (CHS) 2:08.19

6- Presley Rideout (PIHS) 2:11.61

7- Camden York (PIHS) 2:16.09

8- Morgan House (PIHS) 2:25.10

9- Ava Stacey (PIHS) 2:34.44

10- Bella Sleeper (CHS) 2:36.89

11- Alison Sweetser (PIHS) 2:39.95

12-Ashley Hartsgrove (CHS) 3:40.49

Get our free mobile app

Boys Race 1 Results

1- Eliot Sleeper (CHS) 1:35.05

2- Tanner Prashaw (CHS) 1:40.90

3- Josh Schupbach (FFHS) 1:41.65

4- Clay Gregg (PIHS) 1:42.27

5- Calvin Hersey (CHS) 1:42.52

6- Max Graves (PIHS) 1:43.29

7- Ethan Cushman (CAHS) 1:45.07

8- Kenyan Campbell (CAHS) 1:45.60

9- Jude Shea (CHS) 1:47.74

10- Brighton Kingsbury (CAHS) 1:48.17

11- Jamison Fulton (CAHS) 1:49.51

12- Graham Collins (PIHS) 1:49.78

13- Jaden Picard (CHS) 1:51.79

14- Keith Giberson (CAHS) 1:54.64

15- Ian Russell (CHS) 1:57.53

16- Colby Scott (CAHS) 2:01.09

17- Jonah Tweedie (CAHS) 2:02.99

18- Tate Margeson (CHS) 2:19.50

19- Jeremiah Holmes (CHS) 2:29.68

20- Aiden Richardson (CAHS) 2:34.58

21- Ethan Mathes (PIHS) 2:58.10

Boys Race 2 Results

1- Clay Gregg (PIHS) 1:41.98

2- Tanner Prashaw (CHS) 1:43.24

3- Jude Shea (CHS) 1:43.39

4- Jaden Picard (CHS) 1:43.70

5- Ethan Cushman (CAHS) 1:43.78

6- Josh Schupbach (FFHS) 1:44.81

7- Kenyan Campbell (CAHS) 1:46.39

8- Jamison Fulton (CAHS) 1:47.64

9- Lane McCrum (CAHS) 1:50.27

10- Keith Giberson (CAHS) 1:53.20

11-Eliott Sleeper (CHS) 1:55.08

12- Brighton Kingsbury (CAHS) 1:59.81

13- Jonah Tweedie (CAHS) 2:01.11

14- Ian Rusell (CHS) 2:02.29

15- Calvin Hersey (CHS) 2:03.95

16- Colby Scott (CAHS) 2:20.78

17- Tait Margeson (CHS) 2:28.85

18- Aiden Richardson (CAHS) 2:54.95

19- Jeremiah Holmes (CHS) 3:10.18

These Are 30 Unique Events Perfect for a Maine-Based Winter Olympics Which would you gold medal in?