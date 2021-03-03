ADORABLE: Little Girl’s Conversation With Alexa Is Required Viewing

I feel like I can say with some certainty that, at this point, pretty much all of us have had some kind of experience/interaction with an Alexa-type device. Maybe you have Google Assistant on your phone, or an Echo or Dot at home, or some kind of Apple product. The technology is pretty doggone impressive, but it's not perfect.

When you combine a machine that is supposed to decipher what we say, with people who don't always speak so clearly, you're bound to get some interesting results. Now, imagine what happens when you introduce a toddler into the equation. As a grown man with pretty decent hearing, I have a heck of a time understanding what some kids are trying to say - so it must be an even bigger challenge for Alexa to try and figure out a kid's request.

All EraBella Wanted Was "Hickory Dickory Dock"

Meet young EraBella, the daughter of a friend of mine. All the two-and-a-half-year-old wanted in this world was for Alexa to play the song "Hickory Dickory Dock," unfortunately, there was a communication barrier between the two. Sweet EraBella was trying her best to say "Alexa, play Hickory Dickory Dock," and sweet Alexa was doing her best to fulfill that request, but she kept coming up short.

EraBella would quickly stop Alexa, and then try it again - Alexa would essentially say, okay, that didn't work, how about this? EraBella tried to keep her cool, but you could see frustration starting to creep in as Alexa continued to play everything except "Hickory Dickory Dock."

The Cutest Song Request Ever

Together, these two ladies created the most adorable 60 seconds of video you will see today.

So Let's Hear It

Well, you've waited long enough, EraBella. We know what you want to hear, and here it is, for you and anyone else who wants to know what that mouse did!

