Acadia FCU Hires Ashland Branch Manager

Acadia Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Gregory Page has been hired as branch manager for their Ashland location.

In this role, Page will supervise overall branch operations while maintaining established credit union policies and procedures. He will also be in charge of member development, oversee member and lending services, and underwrite consumer loans.

“I am excited to be part of the Acadia team,” said Page. “This team is amazing and I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can, while helping Acadia grow. I anticipate the challenge of meeting and helping members achieve their financial goals.”

A 2007 graduate of Husson University, Page earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate degree in accounting. He spent the last 25 years working mainly in software development, most recently as an Electronic Medical Records coordinator for Pines Health Services in Caribou. Page stepped into his role as Ashland branch manager on February 1.

“Greg has adapted to his new role very quickly and is eager to learn,” said Karen Daigle, Acadia’s VP of Operations. “He looks forward to maintaining an open-door policy so staff and members alike will feel comfortable dropping in anytime. He plans to work on nurturing existing member relationships while also building new ones. We truly look forward to seeing him grow into this position.”

Raised in Easton, Page currently resides in Wade with his wife, Allison, and daughter, Lura. He has two grown children, Sarah and Keagan, and four grandchildren. He is an active Scouts USA volunteer, enjoys fishing, hunting, and snowshoeing, and is a member of the American Legion.

Page can be reached at the Ashland branch by phone at 207-435-3434 x.500 or by email at gpage@acadiafcu.org.

About Acadia FCU

Acadia Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution, created through the merger of seven smaller community credit unions, since 1963. Acadia FCU serves Aroostook, Penobscot, Hancock, Washington, and Piscataquis County; currently has eight branch locations, over 15,000 members, and assets totaling over $258 million. For more information, please visit www.acadiafcu.org.