A Refreshing Sight – The Kids Are Being Kids Again!

As the school year has progressed and student activities have come back to a more "normal” feel, the kids are setting the example. How are the kids setting the example? I'll tell you; they are just being kids!

Last year was not much fun

The 2020-21 seasons for Maine kids involved in extra-curricular activities and clubs was a constant storm of delays, cancellations, and modifications. To the credit of state officials, a majority of the MPA sponsored activities were carried out in Maine schools and towns. The sports seasons were condensed and many regional leagues were formed. Many non-athletic clubs and organizations went to remote formats for meets and competitions.

Houlton Cheerleading Team

Our hope lies within the kids!

Student sections are back! We have been fortunate enough to see the return of fans to the stands, and I have to give the kids credit for bringing the noise. It's been a pleasant sight to hear and witness rival student sections exchanging chants, classics and new cheers. The props that some sections have used have stepped up big time! We saw a gigantic cell phone in Presque Isle, and a mock ESPN broadcasting crew in Houlton. During a timeout a shark tried to infiltrate a rival's huddle. (Funny, but maybe just a little too far.) It's been nice to hear the pep bands playing the school songs, and to see the cheerleaders performing their routines.

Adults should be looking to the kids right now who are setting the example. Thank you for showing the adults how we "get back to normal.” We also need to show some appreciation to the administrations who have allowed fans to return, and their student sections to bring the noise. The kids have been well behaved and a breath of fresh air in the gyms.

Challenge

We have around 3 weeks remaining in the regular season before the high school basketball tournament will begin in Bangor. This is a challenge to all student sections - Let's see what you got! Gather up for your biggest game in the next couple of weeks, and let loose. Keep it appropriate. Send us your images and sounds from your student section. GET LOUD!!! The adults need you right now! Show them the way!

