A Message From The 101.9 The Rock Broadcast Team; Thank You

A long overdue intro and thank you

101.9 The Rock has been pleased to bring you another season of Aroostook County High School basketball, as we have for the last 5 years. You have gotten to know a little bit about The Rock broadcast team by listening to our games, but here is a bit of a more formal introduction to the team.

The Big 3

Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile and Jon Humphrey have been teaming together since December to bring you the 2021-22 season and will continue to do so through the State Championships. When we aren't broadcasting, the three of us serve in different roles at Townsquare Media Presque Isle.

Jon Humphrey, Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile of the 101.9 The Rock basketball broadcast team. Jon Humphrey, Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile of the 101.9 The Rock basketball broadcast team. loading...

You've seen this guy everywhere

Ryan is the Director of Sales for the Presque Isle market, a role he has held since January 2016. You may have known him from his 15 years as the GM of BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill, as well as athletic director at Central Aroostook High School. Guerrette is a member of the local softball umpires board as well as the soccer referee's board. He has worked on regional and state final games and is recognized as a leader among the boards. The husband and father of two girls has been able to stay close to his family despite a busy schedule, as his oldest daughter Carly has lent a hand at scorekeeping and learning to board-op some broadcasts.

Who is this Cleve you speak of?

Jon Humphrey AKA "Cleve” has worked in the Presque Isle office since October of 2019 and is the Local Account Manager for the Presque Isle market, as well as several other major markets across the company. The husband and father of one son and one daughter, has previously worked for the WHOU behind the camera, before taking on the new tasks at Townsquare. When Jon isn't working, he can be found on the golf course where he has seen success. Humphrey is the defending Spudland Open champion at Presque Isle Country Club, and has competed in the Maine Amateur tournament for the last 2 years.

JC. He is I, and I am him.

Jeff has been with Townsquare since November of 2015 and I have worked in a couple of different roles on the sales side and now contributing daily content on the websites and some broadcast work. I have been working alongside Ryan since 2012 when I joined the team at BigRock Mountain. In the fall I can be found refereeing soccer and enjoy my springtime umpiring local junior high and high school baseball. My spare time is spent with my wife and our vibrant 9-year-old daughter.

First round of thank you

The three of us wanted to take a moment to introduce ourselves as well as thank the many people who have listened to us over the years, and this past season. None of us are trained professionals in broadcasting but work hard to do the best we can to feature the local athletes. We all have a passion for sports, but also know the positive impact these sports can have on the development of children. Our goal is to feature as many "kids” as we can. Thank you to our sponsors for getting behind The Rock and our team. Thank you to the guys behind the scenes, Mark Shaw and Trent Marshall who have spent countless hours producing games and adjusting schedules.

To our families and our listeners

We would like to thank each one of our families, who put up with late nights throughout the winter and a long tournament week. Lastly, we would like to thank you, our listeners. Your support, kind words, and at times suggestions carry a great deal of weight to us. Thank you. Now let's see what these kids can do next!