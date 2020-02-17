30+ Maine-based Movies That Will Be Played for Maine’s Bicentennial in March From Presque Isle to Brunswick

This year we celebrate Maine's 200th birthday and various events have been setup to celebrate, including trips to the theater for the first few weeks of March.

30+ movies will be shown across the state, movies that span a hundred years of cinema.  From 'Way Down East' from 1920 to a soon-to-be released Amazon Prime movie 'Blow the Man Down', Mainer's get to watch their home state on the big screen in movies that are light-hearted comedies, murder thrillers and even classic horror movies that helped define a movie genre.

Check out the list of movies coming to the state including where they will be played, when they will be played and a link to the event for more information.

For all events coming up for Maine's bicentennial visit the Maine200.org event page.

Leave Her to Heaven: Waterville Opera House, Waterville, March 5th

Blow the Man Down: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

The Man Without the A Face: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Tumbledown: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 7th

The Iron Giant: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Casper: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 7th

Andre: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

Belfast, Maine: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Olive Kitteridge: Bates College, Lewiston, March 7th

Way Down East: Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor, March 7th

Astraea: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

Bambi: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 8th

The Lighthouse: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th

It Happened to Jane: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th

Carrie: Spotlight Cinemas at The Strand, Skowhegan, March 10th

Aquaman: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 10th

The Shawshank Redemption: Spotlight Cinemas, Orono, March 11th

The Strange Woman: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 11th

A Stolen Life: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 11th

How to Marry A Millionaire: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 11th

House of Dark Shadows: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 12th

Wet Hot American Summer: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 12th

Dolores Claiborne: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 13th

The Whales of August: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 13th

Carousel: Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro, March 13th

Deep Waters: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 14th

In the Bedroom: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 14th

Signs of Life: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 14th

Charlotte's Web: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 14th

Blow the Man Down: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 14th

The Iron Giant: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 14th

Empire Falls: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 15th

Captain January: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th

Charlotte's Web: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 15th

Peyton Place: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th

