100 Photos From Aroostook County High School Sports Season

The winter sports season for high school sports in Aroostook County is reaching the midway point of a very busy season. It can be difficult to stay on top of all of the athletes from day to day but we are trying to increase our coverage of all athletics across all parts of The County.

Below you will find a photo gallery of 100 images from the season so far which captures images from basketball gyms and hockey rinks. You will find cheerleaders, band members, coaches, referees, and even team photos of local kids below. We can't do this all without contributors like Candy Nevers, Dave Allen Graphics, Ken Holck, and so many more. I encourage to continue to submit your photos throughout the season to jeff.clockedile@townsquaremedia.com.

We have had a great time covering the local teams once again, and this year with fans in the stands. The broadcast team of Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile, and Jon Humphrey have said the atmosphere in the gyms this winter is much different compared to last season when most gyms were empty. Keep 101.9 The Rock tuned in weekly for local high school sports coverage.

In this gallery you will see kids featured from all parts of Aroostook County, and we will work to add to this gallery throughout the year with many more teams and student-athletes. We have hockey teams, basketball teams at JV and Varsity level, as well as some cheerleading images. You will see teams from the St. John Valley to the southern most parts of Aroostook County. Enjoy.