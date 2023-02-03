There's something a little different about Mainers.

I suppose everyone feels that way about wherever they're from, but as someone who's seen a little bit of the country, we might stand out a little bit more for our practical wisdom. We often give the most pragmatic answers to everyday things that give people the impression sometimes that we're unflappable creatures.

It's like nothing really bothers us, except what does. People from away are going to get to us every time, especially that pesky Massachusetts crowd. We always have opinions about them. We blame them for things they don't even have control over, because we have an innate need to blame somebody for everything.

What if someone asks you to finish the sentence: You know you're from Maine when...

Remember when Jeff Foxworthy always used to do that whole bit about "You might be a redneck if..."? This is along those lines. I stumbled upon a whole thread of it on Reddit. The responses were pure gold. and a lot of it seemed spot on. Like having several broken down cars in the yard, or parking outside a perfectly good garage.

Of course, there's always the obligatory pokes at Allen's Coffee Brandy, because Maine. But also solid pokes at taxes, the cold, snow, and just about any other Mainer thing you can come up with. Trust me, if you've got some time to kill in between whatever you're doing at work today, this will brighten it up a bit.

Keep scrolling for a big heaping helping of Maine wisdom right here...

You Know You're From Maine When... From the mouths of Mainers, to you...

Totally Bangor Inspired Dog Names I mean, it could be cats too, I suppose...