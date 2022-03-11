Win Greta Van Fleet Tickets Exclusively on The Rock App

The code word to win is on the Rock App at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. See below for details.

How to Win Greta Van Fleet Tickets

Here's how to win a pair of Greta Van Fleet tickets with The Rock App for the show on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Bangor at Cross Insurance Center.

Code Word

We’ll send a code word on the app, Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Rock line directly as soon as you get it. Here’s the number 207-764-7625.

Caller #6 Wins

Be caller #6 with the code word and WIN! You get two tickets to see Greta Van Fleet on their Dreams in Gold Tour 2022.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Download the Rock App

Download the Rock App for free. Listen anywhere at any time. Win tickets. Get news and weather alerts. Read exclusive posts + more.

Get our free mobile app

App Settings

Check your settings to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts

On the home screen, select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of the screen

Press “Settings” in the drop down menu

On the next screen, select “Alert Settings”

Make sure “Exclusives” is ON. You’re all set and ready to go

Ticket Sales

Tickets are on sale now for Greta Van Fleet (as of Friday, March 4) at the Cross Insurance Center for their show, Saturday, October 8, 2022.

This giveaway is part of Wicked Tickets with 101.9 The Rock, WOZI. Listen on the radio, online and on the app for tickets to other shows coming soon.

Concert Info

Please read the terms and conditions from the Cross Insurance Center for all shows in Bangor, Maine. There is additional information on parking, rules and including the clear bag policy.

Who Saw the Beach Boys in Presque Isle?