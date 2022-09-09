Win Tickets to REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy in Bangor

Win Tickets to REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy on the Rock App

101.9 The Rock is giving away a pair of tickets exclusively on The Rock App to see REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy. The show is at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Look for the Code Word on the Rock App

Look for the code word on the 101.9 The Rock app on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). When you see it on your cell phone, call the Rock line at 207-764-7625 to win.

The Right Caller gets Two Tickets to the Show

Caller #10 WINS with the code word - two tickets to see REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy live in Bangor.

Get psyched for the show with Reo Speedwagon live:

Check out Styx live:

Watch Loverboy live:

Check Your App Settings:

Make sure your settings are selected to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts

On the home screen, select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of the screen

Press “Settings” in the drop down menu

On the next screen, select “Alert Settings”

Confirm Exclusives” is ON. You’re all set and ready to go

Download the Rock App for Free

It’s a free download for the Rock App. You can win tickets, listen to your favorite classic rock anywhere. Plus, get the latest local news and weather and keep updated with the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets for REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy went on sale Friday, February 18, 2022. The show is at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, Sunday, September 18th, 2022.

Waterfront Concerts has More Information

There are terms and conditions for all shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. You can also get updated information on where to park, rules and including the clear bag policy. For more information, go to waterfrontconcerts.com.

