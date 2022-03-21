Greta Van Fleet Postpone U.S. Spring Tour as Guitarist Recovers

Greta Van Fleet have postponed their entire spring tour of the U.S. as guitarist Jake Kiszka continues to recover from a serious bout of pneumonia.

“We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake,” a statement from the band announced. “We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.”

The band further noted they were “actively working” on rescheduling the postponed dates, declaring they were “determined to play these shows.”

Greta Van Fleet were only three performances into their 2022 tour when Jake and his brother, lead singer Josh Kiszka, both contracted the illness. Though Josh’s symptoms were mild, Jake’s were more severe and required hospitalization.

The band initially postponed three shows before opting to delay the entire U.S. leg of their tour.

“This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America,” the band’s statement said in closing.

Greta Van Fleet are now scheduled to return to the stage April 27, when they will open for Metallica in Santiago, Chile. The band's full statement can be seen below.