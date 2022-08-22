See Aerosmith in Bangor – Here’s How to Win Tickets to The Show

Here’s How to Score Aerosmith Tickets on the Rock App

101.9 The Rock has a pair of Aerosmith tickets to giveaway exclusively on the Rock App. The show is at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Important Note

*You must be able to come to the station and fill out the Winner Form - and must have a valid email.

We’ll Send a Code Word on the Rock App

Look for the code word on the 101.9 The Rock app on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Rock line at 207-764-7625 when you get the alert on your phone.

Two Tickets to the Right Caller

Call 764-7625. Caller #10 with the code word is the winner. You get two tickets to see Aerosmith live in Bangor.

Check Your App Settings:

Make sure your settings are selected to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts

On the home screen, select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of the screen

Press “Settings” in the drop down menu

On the next screen, select “Alert Settings”

Confirm Exclusives” is ON. You’re all set and ready to go

Aerosmith Back in Maine

Aerosmith have been in Maine many times. We are excited to have them back again. Here's their awesome show in Portland, Maine in 1982:



The Rock App is a Free Download

Download the Rock App for free. Listen anywhere at any time. Win tickets, get news and weather alerts. Read exclusive posts + more.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets for Aerosmith went on sale Friday, April 29. The show is at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

Waterfront Concerts has More Information

There are terms and conditions for all shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. You can also get updated information on where to park, rules and including the clear bag policy. For more information, go to waterfrontconcerts.com.

