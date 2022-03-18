Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remaining Tour Dates After Jake Kiszka’s Bout With Pneumonia

UPDATE: Greta Van Fleet have now postponed the remainder of their current tour, which was set to conclude on April 2. While Jake Kiszka has been discharged from the hospital, he continues to struggle with the effects from his pneumonia and needs time to heal. The band will reschedule the lost dates. Read their full statement below:

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The news came in an update directly from the band after they had originally shared on March 16 that both Jake and singer Josh Kiszka had "woke up ill" and that COVID had been ruled out as a possible diagnosis. As a result of half the band ailing, Greta Van Fleet's Michigan shows in Flint and in Ypsilanti had been pushed to the fall.

"This has been the most uplifting and magnificent start to tour, so we are disappointed to make this announcement," said the group in the same statement.

Originally, they had intended to resume the tour on March 19, but that is no longer tenable after an additional update was provided yesterday (March 17).

In a new statement, the new age rock phenoms confirmed that Josh had "mostly recovered" but that Jake was still unwell. A small cough progressed to a more serious medical situation that necessitated his hospitalization as doctors worked to identify the condition they now believe to be pneumonia.

Because of "uncertainty of his time to recover," Greta Van Fleet have postponed their Huntington, West Virginia show until Aug. 10. Read the entire statement, which also saw the band express gratitude for positive support from fans, directly below.

Later this year, the group will embark on a massive summer and fall arena tour in the U.S. and Canada and a list of those tour dates can be seen here.

Get well soon, Jake.

Greta Van Fleet Statement on Jake Kiszka's Illness + Show Postponement

Thank you for your patience after yesterday's unfortunate news. We have an update on the band's health: While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake's diagnosis is more complex. What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday. The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined. Due to the uncertainty of his time to recover, we regretfully must postpone Saturday's show in Huntington, WV until Aug. 10. Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. We are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time. We promise to give you the most up to date information as the situation progresses.