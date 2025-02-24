Week Eleven Athlete of the Week Voting is LIVE

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Eleven Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are Week Eleven's Nominees:

Quinn Pelletier - Basketball - Madawaska High School - Scored 43, including 32 in the Second Half of the Class C Regional Final

Aden Jeffers - Basketball - Fort Kent High School - Scored 32 in their Quarterfinal Win

Ethan Bosse - Hockey - Presque Isle - Saved 87 out of 92 shots in two Wildcat wins to secure a Home Playoff Quarterfinal

Calvin Richardson - Basketball - Katahdin High School - Scored 23 points in their Semifinal Win

Madelynn Deprey - Basketball - Caribou High School - Scored a combined 33 in two Viking Wins

Caribou/Presque Isle Cheerleading Teams - Sharing the floor during half time of the girls game and preforming a combined routine! Amazing show of rivalry sportsmanship at the Cross Center!

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. You can vote once per hour through Thursday February 27th at 5pm! Winner to be announced on all three of Townsquare's Radio Stations and 1019therock.com on Friday morning!

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!