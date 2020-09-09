Watch First Responders Rescue Maine Man From Androscoggin River

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, first responders from Auburn rescued a man from the Androscoggin River late this morning (September 9th).

According to Chief Deputy Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department, the man, who was having a mental health crisis, jumped off the Longley Bridge. The man eventually made his way to a stone pylon under the bridge. Attending first responders conversed with the man until a rescue boat could get to him.

Check out some video of the incident:

We're glad to hear he is safe and is now getting the help he needs.

