Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 21 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 4,734 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 134.

A total of 4,135 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 40 confirmed cases. Thirty-eight people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Just below Aroostook County in Penobscot County, there are 249 confirmed cases with six deaths.

Cumberland County has 2,224 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Seventy people have died.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).