Whitesnake singer David Coverdale has undergone surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia after a delay that appeared to be related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier this year, the "Here I Go Again" rockers canceled all of their scheduled tour dates for 2020 so that the vocalist could have the medical procedure. However, following the COVID-19 virus' emergence, most elective surgeries were postponed to reserve hospital resources.

That applied to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, where Coverdale was scheduled to go under the knife, as Blabbermouth reported. But he was ultimately able to obtain the needed surgery just recently, as the singer announced on Tuesday (Sept. 8) via social media.

"Finally!!!" Coverdale relayed on Twitter. "I was able to have hernia surgery!!! A 1,000 thanks to ALL the caring, loving & incredible professionals at Renown for taking such good care of me... & to YOU, my Beauties...have a blessed day/night Wherever You Are, Know You Are Loved. Stay Safe & Well!!!"

In a June radio interview with 107.1 The Boss, the Whitesnake member and former Deep Purple frontman shared a little bit about his affliction and the subsequent delay in correcting it.

"I haven't been able to have the surgery, as career-threatening as it is, 'cause I can't project loud and sing the kind of songs people know," Coverdale explained of the "painful" malady. He added that it was "more than a hernia. It's like I have a fresh chicken pushed down my underpants."

In the past, Coverdale underwent knee replacement surgery. Before the coronavirus and Whitesnake's concert cancellations, the band was touring behind 2019's Flesh & Blood. The effort spawned the singles "Shut Up & Kiss Me," "Trouble Is Your Middle Name" and "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)."