Oakhurst Dairy is Selling a Maple Flavored Milk This Fall

This is one I didn't see coming, but it got my attention.

Portland based Oakhurst Dairy is known for mixing up their milk with different flavors released for a limited time. You may remember back in the summer of 2018, Oakhurst released a Wild Blueberry Milk to rave reviews. Now Oakhurst has a new fall flavor that is hitting shelves in Maine, and it too is for a limited time. No, it's not pumpkin. We've got plenty of that. It's maple milk.

According to News Center Maine, Oakhurst uses 100 percent real maple syrup from Bascom Family Farms in New Hampshire for their maple milk, which can be found now at Hannford Supermarkets, Walmart and Market Basket locations in Northern New England.

I'm going to be honest. I'm skeptical of this. When I think of maple, milk doesn't come to mind, but I do love maple syrup, maple cookies, and even maple whiskey, so I'm willing to give maple milk to give it a try.

Is it too much to dunk a limited edition Oreo Maple Creme cookie in a glass of Oakhurst Maple Milk?

Nabisco

There's only one way to find out. Stay tuned!