Grateful Dead Announce ‘American Beauty’ 50th-Anniversary Reissue

A three-disc 50th-anniversary Deluxe Edition of the Grateful Dead's 1970 classic American Beauty will be released on Oct. 30.

The set includes liner notes by David Browne and a remastered version of the album along with the first commercial release of the band's Feb. 18, 1971, concert at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. That night is celebrated in Dead lore because the group premiered five songs - "Wharf Rat,” “Playing in the Band,” “Bertha,” “Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Loser" - and Ned Lagin sat in on keyboards.

The track listing for the upcoming set is below along with the band's performance of "Truckin'" from the Port Chester concert. Arriving that same day is a vinyl picture disc of American Beauty limited to 15,000 pressings. You can pre-order both, as well as a new line of merchandise commemorating the anniversary, at the band's web store.

“It still boggles my mind to think of the Grateful Dead's creative output in 1970," archivist and producer David Lemieux said in a press release.

"For any other band, catching lightning with an album as perfect and excellent as Workingman's Dead is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. The Dead, however, followed up just a few months later with an album that virtually every Dead Head considers its equal. Ten songs, nearly all of which became cornerstones of the band's live repertoire for the next 25 years. Today, 50 years on, these songs are still essential parts of the band members' continuing live activities. The 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes one of the first, and best, live performances of 1971, just a couple of months after the release of American Beauty, and the five live debuts in the show demonstrate that the spectacular creativity of 1970 was no fluke. This was the new Dead, and we're still tapping our feet and humming along to these songs 50 years later.”

Grateful Dead, 'American Beauty: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Box of Rain”

2. “Friend of the Devil”

3. “Sugar Magnolia”

4. “Operator”

5. “Candyman”

6. “Ripple”

7. “Brokedown Palace”

8. “Till the Morning Comes”

9. “Attics of My Life”

10. “Truckin’”

Disc Two: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, N.Y., Feb. 18, 1971

1. “Bertha”

2. “Truckin’”

3. “Hurts Me Too”

4. “Loser”

5. “Greatest Story Ever Told”

6. “Johnny B. Goode”

7. “Mama Tried”

8. “Hard to Handle”

9. “Dark Star”

10. “Wharf Rat”

11. “Dark Star”

12. “Me and My Uncle”

Disc Three: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, N.Y., Feb. 18, 1971

1. “Casey Jones”

2. “Playing in the Band”

3. “Me and Bobby McGee”

4. “Candyman”

5. “Big Boss Man”

6. “Sugar Magnolia”

7. “St. Stephen”

8. “Not Fade Away”

9. “Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad”

10. “Not Fade Away”

11. “Uncle John’s Band”