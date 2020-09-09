New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There are currently two active casesin the province.

There’s one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and one active case in the Saint John region. Those individuals are self-isolating.

There are 192 cases of COVID-19 in the province. The total number people recovered is 188. Two people have died.

A total of 64,761 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Changes in long-term care visitations

Long-term care facilities that wish to reintroduce designated support people are now permitted to do so, provided the appropriate guidance is followed. Designated support people are often family members and are an important part of a resident’s care team.

Off-site visits can be reintroduced, effective immediately, provided the appropriate guidance can be respected. Off-site visits, whether day or overnight visits, provide an important break from the routine for residents.

“We recognize that many residents have not had the ability to have close contact or leave their facilities since March,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It was important for us to ease these restrictions to meet the needs of the residents and their families while continuing to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

If the province returns to the Red or Orange levels of recovery, restrictions on designated support people and off-site visits may be reintroduced.

Testing for international and out-of-province students

Students coming to New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic region to attend public school or post-secondary institutions will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival. Students arriving from outside Canada will be tested on the 10th day of their isolation period. Testing is voluntary for those students already in Canada, but from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Fall COVID-19 testing

In an effort to identify as many cases of COVID-19 as possible, and to maintain a testing threshold across the province, testing is recommended for individuals experiencing mild symptoms or only one symptom.

Testing will be available to various groups, including asymptomatic staff and volunteers at long-term care facilities (nursing home and adult residential facility), First Nations community health centres, provincial correctional facilities and homeless shelters.