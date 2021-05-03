UMFK Announces 2021 Virtual Graduation Celebration 

The University of Maine at Fort Kent will be hosting an online graduation celebration on May 8, 2021 at 10:00am on the UMFK website.

“We are incredibly proud of our students who have shown remarkable resilience, determination and persistence during the COVID pandemic,” said UMFK president & provost, Dr. Deb Hedeen. “It has been a challenging time because of the limited events, activities and in-person classroom instruction, and our students have met these challenges with grace and understanding.”

The commencement committee began planning a video celebration for the graduates early in the spring semester. Much like last year, the committee felt it was vital to make the video special to graduates, so students were encouraged to submit pieces to help the committee make it a personalized celebration.

UMFK will confer degrees upon 234 students from nine different countries and 24 different states. There will be 218 bachelor’s degrees awarded and 18 associate degrees. Two students will be earning both a bachelor’s and associates degree. Approximately eighty percent of the students graduating with a bachelor’s degree are nursing students.

UMFK’s 2021 graduating class is being encouraged to return to UMFK’s Homecoming celebration this September.

For more information about UMFK’s graduation celebration, please call or email Kerri Watson-Blaisdell at 834-7558 or kerri.watson@maine.edu. UMFK’s graduation celebration can be viewed on May 8th at 10:00am on the UMFK website.