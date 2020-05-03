UMFK 2020 Virtual Graduation Celebration

The University of Maine at Fort Kent said it will hold a virtual graduation celebration May 9 on the UMFK website.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent will be hosting a graduation celebration virtually on May 9, 2020 at 10:00am on the UMFK website.

“The Chancellor and University Presidents chose to cancel all in-person University of Maine System campus commencements due to the COVID-19,” said UMFK interim president Dr. Tex Boggs.

Shortly after the decision, Dr. Boggs convened UMFK’s commencement committee to begin planning a video celebration for the graduates. The committee felt it was vital to make the video special to graduates, so students were encouraged to submit their favorite photos of their time at UMFK to be included. Another way organizers tried to make the video unique was to ask local businesses to submit congratulation video clips.

“A large number of local employers submitted heart-warming video messages to our graduates. It really makes the video special,” said Commencement Chairperson, Janna Gregory.

UMFK will confer degrees upon 229 students from eight different countries and 14 different states. There will be 211 bachelor’s degrees awarded and 20 associate degrees. Two students will be earning both a bachelor’s and associates degree. Seventy-eight percent of the students graduating with a bachelor’s degree are nursing students.

UMFK’s 2020 graduating class is being encouraged to return to march in a joint 2020/2021 commencement next May.

For more information about UMFK’s graduation celebration, please call or email Kerri Watson-Blaisdell at 834-7558 or kerri.watson@maine.edu.