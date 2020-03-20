Education Foundation Scholarship Awarded to UMFK Junior

University of Maine at Fort Kent junior Megan Blanchette of New Canada has been awarded a $1000 scholarship.

The scholarship was awarded by the trustees of the Maine Higher Education Assistance Foundation (MeHEAF) to Blanchette.

Megan is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business at UMFK, where she maintains a high grade-point average.

Blanchette received her award from Chris Pinkham, president of the Maine Bankers Association, at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 13th at UMFK’s Nowland Hall with members of UMFK’s Professional Studies faculty, representatives from the association and local bank, and her family, in attendance.

Megen is a 2014 graduate of Community High School in Fort Kent. She works as a bookkeeper at GB&D Farms and is completing her internship program at Lee Theriault, CPA.

MeHEAF has given thirty-two scholarships to UMFK students to date. UMFK also has a plaque with each student’s name and year awarded, which the University displays in the Grindle conference room in Cyr Hall.