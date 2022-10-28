Undefeated Wisdom/Van Buren Falls To Ashland: County Semis Scores

The semifinal round of the high school soccer playoffs began on Friday and several Aroostook County teams were playing for a trip to the Northern Maine Finals next week.

Class D Girls

The girls semifinal round featured a match between the #3 Ashland Hornets and #2 Wisdom/Van Buren. Friday's game was the third matchup between the two teams this season, with Wisdom/Van Buren winning both regular season battles by scores of 3-0 and 2-1. Wisdom/Van Buren finished the regular season with an undefeated record and a quarterfinal win over Easton. Ashland finished the regular season 11-3 and defeated Madawaska in the quarterfinals.

Ashland broke through in the later part of the first half to score the game's first goal. The Hornets would take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Wisdom/Van Buren made several deep runs into Ashland territory in the second half and had several quality goal scoring opportunities. In the final minute of regulation Lily Roy tied the game when she scored for Wisdom/Van Buren.

With momentum on their side going into overtime, Wisdom/Van Buren continued to get quality opportunities to score the golden goal. On a counter attack Ashland scored the game winner and advanced to the Northern Maine Finals on Tuesday night at 6:30 pm in Presque Isle.

Ashland will play the undefeated and #1 Penobscot Valley Howlers. PVHS defeated the #5 Central Aroostook Panthers in Bangor on Friday by a score of 2-1. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and the Panthers gave PVHS their most difficult test yet on the season. PVHS will play Ashland for the Class D North girls title on Tuesday.

Class D Boys

The #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers travelled to play the #2 Madawaska Owls in the semifinal round. Madawaska's experience led by Carsen Cyr picked up the win by a score of 6-1. The young Fort Fairfield team will be a favorite in Class D North going into next season. Madawaska will play the winner of Bangor Christian vs. Schenck/Sterns.

Madawaska's Cyr hits career milestone

Carsen Cyr scored his 100th career goal in Madawaska's quarterfinal round win earlier in the week. Congratulations, Carsen.

Class B Boys

The Presque Isle Wildcats played their quarterfinal game against MDI on Friday. This game was postponed on Wednesday due to wet field conditions. A quick turnaround for the winner of this game because they will be playing the semifinal round on Saturday. Presque Isle jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half. A hard-fought game on both sides saw the MDI Trojans come back and win by a score of 2-1.