Unaddressed Christmas Card Arrives In Tirdy Works Star’s Mailbox

Like many fellow Mainers, I love the viral video from 2018 of Mary Winchenbach hawking her unique gifts crafted with moose poop at the Common Ground Country Fair.

So when we heard that she was hitting the big time with her own reality show, we got wicked pumped. Mary is quite a character and it seems only natural for her to be on television.

The first season of Tirdy Works premiered Wednesday nights last May at 10pm on truTV. That's past my weekday bedtime these days, so you can be damn sure that I recorded it. The show was a favorite at our house in the first months of the pandemic.

It had me laughing wicked hard pretty much as soon as it began with it's one-of-a-kind cranky Maine humor.

We were also introduced to Mary's wife Deb and their beautiful foster children, Paige, Cody, and Katie.

Other people we meet are Mary's friends Tammi and her husband Craig. They help out with making the moose poop clocks.

I have to say, next to Mary, Tammi became nearly as big a star of the show. She swears about as much or maybe even more than New Hampshire's Hillbilly Weatherman. Tammi is the self proclaimed beer drinkin' "bitch on the hill" who also proudly states, "I'm a hard worker. And anyone that says I'm not...can go f--k themself." Love her!

I grew up in Augusta so it is so very cool to see places featured on the show like Hussey's General Store in Windsor. The Tirdy Works show takes place in Mary's nearby town of Somerville just a few miles down Route 105.

You can rent or buy season one on Amazon. Here's the official Tirdy Works trailer.

Now here comes the photo I wanted to make sure you saw from Mary's Facebook page. Only in small town Maine could you get away this.

The address on this Christmas card envelope from a fan contains no street address or PO Box. But the mailman knew right where it should be delivered.

"That ain't right."

Mary Wichenbach will always be a big star up heah, deah.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said there isn't a second season coming to TruTV. However, there has been no official confirmation of any cancelation of the show at this time.