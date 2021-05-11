Hilarious New Episode Of Welcome To Maine Takes Us Fiddleheadin’

These guys are the new generation of Maine humorists. If you love the old school stuff like Bert and I or Tim Sample and love the riotous musings of Bob Marley, we bet that Troy and Mark will be right up your alley. They are the stars of the almost weekly series, Welcome To Maine on YouTube and Facebook.

Since last August, Troy and Mark have been our tour guides to all things weird and wonderful in the Pine Tree State. So far, they've checked in from Portland Head Light, The Desert of Maine, The Moxie Store in Lisbon Falls, B & M Baked Beans in Portland, the Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor, Stephen King's house, the Cryptozoology Museum, and more.

Troy and Mark are played by Portland comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart respectively. We should also say that they play them respectfully, as their portrayals the Maine everyman are spot on. They get us, because there are us. They are actual Mainers who are also brilliant comedians.

Well my friends, it's time for a new one. Since spring is Fiddlehead time in Maine, our favorite dubbahs decided to do a report from a location that they "may or may not have permission" to be at.

They are along the banks of an undisclosed river somewhere around here to give us some insight into the sought after unfurled tops of ostrich ferns. Fiddleheads are considered a delicacy by many, including the fella writing this article.

Troy and Mark always bring the funny. So let's dig into a hilarious new episode of Welcome To Maine.

Ian Stuart and James Theberge can be found performing live stand up comedy for social distanced audiences at Stroudwater Distillery on Thompson's Point in Portland. The shows are on Thursdays at 7pm and ya gotta make a reservation.