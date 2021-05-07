A Hilarious Head To Head With The Maine Moose Tird Lady & Tosh.0

Yes 2020 will likely forever be thought of as the worst year ever. Fortunately during the the early stages of pandemic, we received the highly entertaining gift of another national television reality series based right here in Maine.

Straight out of Somerville (and moose bums) came Tirdy Works.

The show tells the 'crappy story' of how Mary Wichenbach with the help of her wife Deb, her family and the whole town come together to take her novelty moose poop crafts to the next level of business success. TruTv aired the show for a season of 10 episodes on Tuesday nights starting on May 5, 2020.

In my house, we have been missing all the laughs and moving moments while getting to know Mary's family and friends since the season ended. Hopefully the rest of the country gets this show like we do up heah!

Our fingers are crossed for the announcement of a second season. We're also really hoping to someday see Mary to take her stand-up comic skills on the road.

It is very cool though that sometimes Mary goes on Facebook live Tuesday nights to check in with fans. She hangs out and talks crap with Tammy the self-described bitch on the hill, her wife Deb and others.

Here's some more inappropriate fun with Mary Wichenbach that we wanted to make sure you saw or saw again. Mary appeared on an episode of Tosh.0 in 2019. Together, these two badass characters are perfect comedy gold.

Fans of the shows have heard her crappy puns before. Watching Daniel Tosh's reactions remind us that this shit continues to be very funny!

THIS IS NSFW

