LOL With Troy & Mark’s Safety Hints For Summertime In Maine
These guys are the new generation of Maine humorists. If you love the old school stuff like Bert and I or Tim Sample and love the riotous musings of Bob Marley, we bet that Troy and Mark will be right up your alley. They are the stars of the almost weekly series, Welcome To Maine on YouTube and Facebook.
Since last August, Troy and Mark have been our tour guides to all things weird and wonderful in the Pine Tree State. So far, they've checked in from Portland Head Light, The Desert of Maine, The Moxie Store in Lisbon Falls, B & M Baked Beans in Portland, the Paul Bunyan statue in Bangor, Stephen King's house, the Cryptozoology Museum, and more.
Troy and Mark are played by Portland comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart respectively. We should also say that they play them respectfully, as their portrayals the Maine everyman are spot on. They get us, because there are us. They are actual Mainers who also happen to be brilliant comedians.
Well my friends, it's time for another hilarious new episode of Welcome to Maine.
Now that summertime is about to become official on Father's Day, our favorite dubbahs are here with some helpful safety for our all-too-short and sometimes wicked hot season.
The most important takeaway for us here is...maybe it's a good idea to keep your sunscreen away from the salad dressing.
Ian Stuart and James Theberge will be performing live with Paul Hunt as the Maine Comedy All-Stars at Aura in Portland, Maine on August 19.