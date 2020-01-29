Two New Brunswick Cities Among Most Affordable in the World

Two New Brunswick cities are ranked among the top 10 most affordable housing markets in the world, according to a new report.

Demographia has released its 16th annual International Housing Affordability Survey this week. The survey covers 309 metropolitan housing markets in 8 countries.

Saint John and Fredericton are tied for second in Canada and 6th in the world for middle-income housing affordability.

Moncton, N.B. was ranked the 5th most affordable housing market in Canada and 16th in the world.

Among the 79 severely unaffordable places to live in the world, most are in the United States (29), Canada (18) and Australia (14).