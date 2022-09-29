Single-Vehicle Collision with Pedestrian

The Codiac Regional RCMP said a pedestrian was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on Elmwood Drive in Moncton, New Brunswick on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2022.

Pedestrian Suffered Serious Injuries

The pedestrian was struck around 6 a.m. and was taken to the local hospital with what officials believe to be serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries. He has been released from care.

SUV Rolled into Ditch after Collision

Police said the collision happened when the Sports Utility Vehicle “collided with the pedestrian, and then lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.”

Roads were Closed and are Now Open

The area of Elmwood Drive to Ammon Road was closed for several hours as authorities were conducting their investigation. The roads are open.

Several Agencies Investigating the Collision

There were multiple agencies that assisted including the Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick who were also on the scene. An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Moncton Public Works were also assisting as the investigation is ongoing.

