UPDATE: Saint John Police report that a man who was injured in an industrial accident on Gateway Street in Saint John died in hospital on Friday morning.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Saint John Police Force is investigating an industrial accident Thursday afternoon near the waterfront in Saint John that critically injured a 60-year-old man.

Emergency personnel responded around 1:30 p.m. to the accident at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling plant on Gateway Street, police say.

A 60-year-old man working on-site was transported by ambulance to hospital with what police called "life-threatening injuries." Saint John Police did not release the identity of the injured man or comment on the nature of the accident.



The Saint John Police Forensic Identification Unit and WorkSafeNB attended the scene. A joint investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS)

The CBC reports a man was killed last November as a result on an incident at the metal recycling facility.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom