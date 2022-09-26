Vehicle Recovered 30 Minutes after Theft

A truck stolen in Lakeville, New Brunswick on the morning of September 22 was recovered within just 30 minutes by the Codiac Regional RCMP.

A 31 year old suspect, Jean-Claude Mason from Notre Dame, was arrested for the theft at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the report of the incident at 10:00 a.m.

Company Truck Stolen

The vehicle was stolen in Moncton, New Brunswick from the corner of Queen and Robinson Streets. Police said “Workers had parked a company pickup truck nearby while attending a work site, when an individual entered the vehicle and drove away.”

Driver Crashes into Two Cruisers Trying to Flee the Scene

The Codiac Regional RCMP located the truck in Lakeville, N.B. on a dead end road. Police had their emergency lights on and pursued the vehicle down the road and the driver attempted to flee the scene. Mason crashed into two police cruisers, and was stopped. There were no reports of injuries in the collision.

Court Appearance and Charge

Mason made an appearance in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Friday, September 23. He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Mason’s next time in court for a bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Crime Stoppers

The RCMP reminds the public of their importance in fighting crime and illegal activity in our communities and neighborhoods. You can report a crime by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.