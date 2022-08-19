Drugs & Weapons Seized; 33-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Moncton

RCMP Investigating Drug Trafficking in Moncton

A 33 year old woman from Moncton, New Brunswick has been arrested as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) seized drugs and weapons around 4 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 after a traffic stop on Vail Street in Moncton.

Female Suspect Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

Police arrested the female suspect at the scene of the vehicle stop for several outstanding warrants. She was released later and has an appearance in Moncton Provincial Court on September 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Drugs and Prohibited Weapons Seized with Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed after her arrest. Law enforcement seized what they believe to be crystal meth, oxycodone, benzodiazepine, money and drug paraphernalia. Prohibited weapons were also seized by the CRU. The woman’s name was not released.

Call Crime Stoppers or Contact Police with Information

You are asked to contact the RCMP if you have any information about this incident, or if you know of any illegal drug activity in your community. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

