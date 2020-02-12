Two Men Charged in Child Porn Case in Grand Falls, N.B

Two men from Grand Falls, N.B., have each been charged in connection with a recent investigation into child pornography.

As a result of information received by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, a search warrant was executed on February 26, 2019, at a residence on Poitras Street in Grand Falls. Police seized several electronic devices.

Forty-year-old Brock Tardif and 34-year-old Jimmy Dube were each charged with one count of possessing child pornography. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 3rd to enter a plea.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit and the Grand Falls Town Police were involved in the investigation.